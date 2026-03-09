AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, AFTC command chief, left, discuss AFTC priorities at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The event allows Air Force leadership to engage with the latest innovations and technologies from industry partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9561907
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-DX306-1002
|Resolution:
|7346x4666
|Size:
|13.17 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
