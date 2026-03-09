AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, walks to an engagement with an industry partner at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The symposium connects military leaders with industry innovators to advance warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)