AFA Warfare Symposium: AFTC Leadership Builds Industry Ties

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, right, speaks with a pilot at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026. The event facilitates direct engagement between senior leaders and warfighters on key topics related to enhancing capabilities for the U.S. Air and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
