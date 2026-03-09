(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 7 of 13]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braeden Bissell, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-35A aircraft as it returns from flight during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. Bissell is responsible for any F-35A scheduled maintenance and inspections, as well as ensuring its safe flight and performance during the airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    VIRIN: 260227-F-AD704-1449
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

