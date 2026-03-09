Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braeden Bissell, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-35A aircraft as it returns from flight during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. Bissell is responsible for any F-35A scheduled maintenance and inspections, as well as ensuring its safe flight and performance during the airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
