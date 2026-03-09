Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. Le Tourneau leads the 14-member F-22 Demo Team, oversees maintenance actions performed on one of the most advanced fighter jets ever built, and showcases the Raptor’s exceptional maneuverability for more than 10 million spectators around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)