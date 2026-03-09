Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft taxis on the flightline during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. The Raptor can carry a combination of air-to-air and precision air-to-ground munitions internally, preserving its low-observable profile while maintaining devastating firepower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)