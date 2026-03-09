(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 5 of 13]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft taxis on the flightline during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. The Raptor can carry a combination of air-to-air and precision air-to-ground munitions internally, preserving its low-observable profile while maintaining devastating firepower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9561871
    VIRIN: 260227-F-AD704-1231
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 468.06 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Demo team
    DMAFB
    HFTC
    Heritage Flight Training Course

