    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 6 of 13]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, a F-5 Tiger aircraft, and two P-51 Mustang aircraft fly in formation during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. The course serves as a certification forum, allowing active-duty demonstration pilots to practice flying in close proximity to civilian-piloted historic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9561873
    VIRIN: 260227-F-AD704-1287
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 282.77 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Demo team
    DMAFB
    HFTC
    Heritage Flight Training Course

