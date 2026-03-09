Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, a F-5 Tiger aircraft, and two P-51 Mustang aircraft fly in formation during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. The course serves as a certification forum, allowing active-duty demonstration pilots to practice flying in close proximity to civilian-piloted historic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
