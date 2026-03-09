Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs pre-flight checks during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The F-22 Demonstration Team is composed of members selected for their elite skills and ability to lead and excel at all levels of aircraft maintenance and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
