Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, a F-5 Tiger aircraft, and two P-51 Mustang aircraft break formation during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2026. The Air Combat Command demonstration teams work closely with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration of the U.S. Air Force past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)