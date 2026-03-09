Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft flies alongside a P-51 Mustang aircraft during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The HFTC allows F-35A pilots to practice the specialized maneuvers required to safely fly in formation with historic "warbird" aircraft from the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)