Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft flies during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The F-22 Raptor aircraft is an agile, versatile, high-performance multi-role fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)