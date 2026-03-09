Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft takes off during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels nationally and internationally to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)