    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system [Image 11 of 11]

    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier with the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) counts grommets from propellant charge containers during a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure is a critical part of the ammunition preparation and post-firing accountability process for the Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS). This detailed accounting ensures all components are properly handled, reflecting the high standard of discipline required in artillery operations. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, 4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-Fire Exercise
    M109A7 Paladin
    Fort Bliss
    U.S. Army
    1st Armored Division
    Field Artillery

