4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

A Soldier with the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) counts grommets from propellant charge containers during a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure is a critical part of the ammunition preparation and post-firing accountability process for the Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS). This detailed accounting ensures all components are properly handled, reflecting the high standard of discipline required in artillery operations. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)