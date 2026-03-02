4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M109A7 Paladin howitzer from the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) fires a 155mm round during a live-fire gunnery on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. This training validates the readiness of crews on the Army's modernized artillery platform. The M109A7, paired with the M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, Tracked (CAT), features a common chassis with other vehicles in the armored brigade, simplifying maintenance and improving mobility for the entire artillery section.(U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)