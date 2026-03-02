(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A plume of smoke erupts from the cannon of an M109A7 Paladin howitzer as Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment "Defenders," 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct a live-fire training exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. This training ensures Soldiers maintain combat readiness and proficiency, preparing them to deliver timely and accurate fires in support of brigade maneuver elements. This exercise highlighted the sustained lethality of the Paladin platform, a critical component of the 1st Armored Division's combined arms capabilities as the Army continues its modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9552793
    VIRIN: 260224-A-KV967-1016
    Resolution: 1680x2100
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire Exercise
    M109A7 Paladin
    Fort Bliss
    U.S. Army
    1st Armored Division
    Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery