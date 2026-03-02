4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 1st Armored Division "Old Ironsides" patch is seen on the shoulder of a Soldier from the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment during a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. The training event involved the M109A7 Paladin howitzer and its companion vehicle, the M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, Tracked (CAT). Both systems share a common chassis, which enhances mobility and simplifies logistics for the artillery section. The exercise trained Soldiers on the use of this modernized artillery system to provide lethal and accurate indirect fires in support of the broader division. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)