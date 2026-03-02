4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M109A7 Paladin howitzer assigned to the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) fires a 155mm round during a live-fire training exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. The exercise validates the combat readiness of the crews and their proficiency in delivering timely and accurate fires in support of the brigade's maneuver elements, showcasing the lethality and effectiveness of the Army's modernized artillery platform.(U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)