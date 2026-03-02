(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    An M109A7 Paladin howitzer assigned to the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) fires a 155mm round during a live-fire training exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. The exercise validates the combat readiness of the crews and their proficiency in delivering timely and accurate fires in support of the brigade's maneuver elements, showcasing the lethality and effectiveness of the Army's modernized artillery platform.(U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9552786
    VIRIN: 260224-A-KV967-1003
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 736.55 KB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system [Image 11 of 11], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system
    4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire Exercise
    M109A7 Paladin
    Fort Bliss
    U.S. Army
    1st Armored Division
    Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery