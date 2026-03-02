4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army's latest M109A7 Paladin howitzers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) prepare for a fire mission during a training exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. The M109A7 represents a key component of the Army's modernization strategy, enhancing the reliability, survivability, and lethality of the self-propelled howitzer fleet. The A7 features a new chassis design with components common to the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which simplifies logistics and maintenance across the armored brigade combat team.(U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)