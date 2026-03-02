4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A plume of smoke erupts from the cannon of an M109A7 Paladin howitzer as Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment "Defenders," 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct a live-fire training exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. This training ensures Soldiers maintain combat readiness and proficiency, preparing them to deliver timely and accurate fires in support of brigade maneuver elements. This exercise highlighted the sustained lethality of the Paladin platform, a critical component of the 1st Armored Division's combined arms capabilities as the Army continues its modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)