4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery (DIVARTY) pack expended 155mm shell casings following a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. Proper handling and accountability of spent munitions components are a critical part of gunnery safety procedures and field discipline. The training ensures crews are proficient in all phases of the artillery mission, from preparation to post-firing operations. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)