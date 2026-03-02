4-1 FA validates readiness during live-fire training with Army’s latest Paladin system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division observe an M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer assigned to the 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment during a live-fire exercise on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. The training provided an opportunity for Soldiers to familiarize themselves with the capabilities of the modernized artillery platform, enhancing integration and shared understanding within the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)