USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

260221-N-FC892-1383 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Michael Ford, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), heaves a line during America’s arrival to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9531166
|VIRIN:
|260221-N-FC892-1383
|Resolution:
|6866x4928
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
