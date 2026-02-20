USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-FC892-1383 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Michael Ford, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), heaves a line during America’s arrival to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)