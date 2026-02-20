USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-PV363-1320 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) departs Naval Base San Diego Feb. 21, 2026. America transited to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darian Lord)