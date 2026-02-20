260221-N-PV363-1450 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) departs Naval Base San Diego Feb. 21, 2026. America transited to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darian Lord)
|02.21.2026
|02.22.2026 11:56
|9531149
|260221-N-PV363-1450
|4176x2784
|2.13 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.