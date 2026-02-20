(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

    USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260221-N-TW227-1112 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrives at the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered the dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9531154
    VIRIN: 260221-N-TW227-1112
    Resolution: 5958x8937
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock, by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Dynamics
    NASSCO
    USS America (LHA 6)
    San Diego
    Dry dock
    U.S. Navy

