USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-FC892-1008 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) Ensign Declan Cooper, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), passes word as Junior Officer of the Deck (JOOD) during America’s transit from Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 21, 2026. America transited to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)