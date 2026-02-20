USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-FC892-1428 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Nakyla Wright, left, and Airman Jamisha Gumbs, center, both assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fake down a line during America’s arrival to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)