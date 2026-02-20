USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-ZW825-1052 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Amercia (LHA 6), photographs the ship's arrival to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered the dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)