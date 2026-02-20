USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-FC892-1264 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stand watch during America’s transit from Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 21, 2026. America transited to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)