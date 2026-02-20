USS America (LHA 6) Transits to Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260221-N-TW227-1089 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2026) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrives at the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard dry dock, Feb. 21, 2026. America entered the dry dock in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)