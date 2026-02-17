CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna salutes the colors during U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Bentivegna presided over the BMT graduation ceremony after engaging with military training instructors and the service's newest Guardians throughout a multi-day visit to JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)