    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna salutes the colors during U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Bentivegna presided over the BMT graduation ceremony after engaging with military training instructors and the service's newest Guardians throughout a multi-day visit to JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:01
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Basic Military Training
    Joint Base San Antonio
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    Gen. Chance Saltzman
    CMSSF Bentivegna

