(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman presents one of his personal challenge coins before giving it to a newly graduated Guardian after presiding over a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Challenge coins are often presented by commanders or leaders, often exchanged during handshakes, to recognize excellence, honor service and serve as tangible, high-value tokens of camaraderie and a shared experience. Saltzman is the second officer to hold this highest-ranking military position in the history of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9527837
    VIRIN: 260219-F-YD772-1658
    Resolution: 4957x6196
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Military Training
    Joint Base San Antonio
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    Gen. Chance Saltzman
    CMSSF Bentivegna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery