CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman presents one of his personal challenge coins before giving it to a newly graduated Guardian after presiding over a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Challenge coins are often presented by commanders or leaders, often exchanged during handshakes, to recognize excellence, honor service and serve as tangible, high-value tokens of camaraderie and a shared experience. Saltzman is the second officer to hold this highest-ranking military position in the history of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9527837
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-YD772-1658
|Resolution:
|4957x6196
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
