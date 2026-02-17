CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman presents one of his personal challenge coins before giving it to a newly graduated Guardian after presiding over a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Challenge coins are often presented by commanders or leaders, often exchanged during handshakes, to recognize excellence, honor service and serve as tangible, high-value tokens of camaraderie and a shared experience. Saltzman is the second officer to hold this highest-ranking military position in the history of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)