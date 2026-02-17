CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Darien Concepcion, a military training instructor assigned to Detachment 3, Space Delta 1, renders a salute during a “Coin and Retreat Ceremony” as part of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation events, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. During the “Coin and Retreat Ceremony,” Airmen and Guardians receive the coveted Airmen or Guardian coin that signifies their transition from trainee to graduate. Upon presentation of their coin by their Military Training Instructor, trainees officially become either an Airman or Guardian. Space Force Guardians complete BMT alongside Air Force recruits at JBSA-Lackland, the sole BMT installation for both services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)