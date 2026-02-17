(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 2 of 12]

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Stefanie Antosh 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Darien Concepcion, a military training instructor assigned to Detachment 3, Space Delta 1, renders a salute during a “Coin and Retreat Ceremony” as part of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation events, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. During the “Coin and Retreat Ceremony,” Airmen and Guardians receive the coveted Airmen or Guardian coin that signifies their transition from trainee to graduate. Upon presentation of their coin by their Military Training Instructor, trainees officially become either an Airman or Guardian. Space Force Guardians complete BMT alongside Air Force recruits at JBSA-Lackland, the sole BMT installation for both services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    This work, CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 12 of 12], by Stefanie Antosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basic Military Training
    Joint Base San Antonio
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    Gen. Chance Saltzman
    CMSSF Bentivegna

