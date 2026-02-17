CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman poses for a photo with Space Force Spc. 3 Mia Sellers after she graduated from U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Saltzman presided over the graduation parade, where he spoke directly to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead and instilled his confidence in their abilities to dominate the air and space domains for our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)