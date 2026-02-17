CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman speaks with Space Force Spc. 2 Naima Battle and her sister, U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Falandra Thompson, during an informal meet-and-greet following U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Saltzman presided over the event, during which Battle graduated. Space Force Guardians complete BMT alongside Air Force recruits at JBSA-Lackland, the sole BMT installation for both services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)