CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, U.S. Air Force Col. Willie L. Cooper, commander of 37th Training Wing, Command Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 37th Training Wing, U.S. Air Force Col. William “Bill” Ackman, commander of 737th Training Group, acting Command Chief Master Sergeant Jason Del Duca, 737th Training Group, and the Military Training Instructors for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduating cohort pose for a group photo after graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19., 2026. Saltzman and Bentivegna presided over the event, where Saltzman spoke to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead and instilled his confidence in their abilities to dominate the air and space domains for our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)