    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 6 of 12]

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman talks with newly graduated Guardians as families and guests look on after U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Saltzman presided over the graduation parade, where he spoke directly to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead and instilled his confidence in their abilities to dominate the air and space domains for our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026
    Photo ID: 9527833
    VIRIN: 260219-F-YD772-1437
    Resolution: 4731x5914
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Joint Base San Antonio
    Basic Military Training (BMT)
    37th Training Wing
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman

