CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman talks with newly graduated Guardians as families and guests look on after U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Saltzman presided over the graduation parade, where he spoke directly to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead and instilled his confidence in their abilities to dominate the air and space domains for our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|02.17.2026
|02.19.2026 20:01
|9527833
|260219-F-YD772-1437
|4731x5914
|7.4 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|2
|0
