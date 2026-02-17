CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Young family members cheer on trainees as they perform their “Airman and Guardian’s Run” during U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation events, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. The “Airman and Guardian's Run” is a one-and-a-half-mile run that celebrates the culmination of BMT, giving guests the opportunity to get a glimpse of their trainee-turned-graduate for the first time in 7.5 weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)