(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, U.S. Air Force Col. Willie L. Cooper, commander of 37th Training Wing, U.S. Air Force Col. William “Bill” Ackman, commander of 737th Training Group, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, Command Chief Master Sergeant of 37th Training Wing, and the Military Training Instructors for the graduating cohort pose for a group photo with their spouses after U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19., 2026. Saltzman and Bentivegna presided over the event, where Saltzman spoke to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead and instilled his confidence in their abilities to dominate the air and space domains for our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9527831
    VIRIN: 260219-F-YD772-1344
    Resolution: 9089x6059
    Size: 16.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Military Training
    Joint Base San Antonio
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    Gen. Chance Saltzman
    CMSSF Bentivegna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery