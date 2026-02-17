CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, U.S. Air Force Col. Willie L. Cooper, commander of 37th Training Wing, U.S. Air Force Col. William “Bill” Ackman, commander of 737th Training Group, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, Command Chief Master Sergeant of 37th Training Wing, and the Military Training Instructors for the graduating cohort pose for a group photo with their spouses after U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduation parade, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 19., 2026. Saltzman and Bentivegna presided over the event, where Saltzman spoke to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead and instilled his confidence in their abilities to dominate the air and space domains for our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)