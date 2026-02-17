(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

    Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron, takes off during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. Buddy Squadron demonstrates the commitment of U.S. and ROK forces to maintaining a credible deterrent posture through realistic, combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 20:13
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    35th FS
    Buddy Squadron

