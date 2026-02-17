A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron, takes off during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. Buddy Squadron demonstrates the commitment of U.S. and ROK forces to maintaining a credible deterrent posture through realistic, combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan
