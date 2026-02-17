Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 9, 2026. The bilateral training event aimed at enhancing interoperability between U.S. Air Force and ROK Air Force Airmen while strengthening combined readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9524773
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-SA893-1120
|Resolution:
|5699x3206
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan
No keywords found.