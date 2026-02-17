Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 9, 2026. The bilateral training event aimed at enhancing interoperability between U.S. Air Force and ROK Air Force Airmen while strengthening combined readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)