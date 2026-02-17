Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, prepares for takeoff during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, RROK, Feb. 11, 2026. The bilateral training event enhances interoperability between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF Airmen while strengthening combined readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)