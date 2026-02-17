(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

    Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force pilots attend a brief during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 12, 2026. The training event provides opportunities for integrated flight operations, mission planning, and tactical exchanges designed to improve combat effectiveness between allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 20:13
    Photo ID: 9524777
    VIRIN: 260212-F-SA893-1016
    Resolution: 5941x3342
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    35th FS
    Buddy Squadron

