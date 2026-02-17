Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force pilots attend a brief during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 12, 2026. The training event provides opportunities for integrated flight operations, mission planning, and tactical exchanges designed to improve combat effectiveness between allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)