    Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

    Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 pilots from the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 9, 2026. Buddy Squadron reinforces the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance by fostering cooperation, shared tactics, and operational cohesion in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 20:13
    Photo ID: 9524774
    VIRIN: 260209-F-SA893-1127
    Resolution: 5511x3100
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKAF
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    35th FS
    Buddy Squadron

