Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 9, 2026. Buddy Squadron reinforces the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance by fostering cooperation, shared tactics, and operational cohesion in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives...... read more read more

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron hosted Republic of Korea Air Force pilots from the 111th Fighter Squadron during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9-13, 2025.

The bilateral training event focused on defensive counter air tactics, strengthening interoperability and enhancing combined combat capabilities between allied forces. U.S. Air Force pilots flew F-16 Fighting Falcons alongside ROKAF pilots operating KF-16 aircraft, integrating tactics and refining coordination in realistic training scenarios.

The 111th Fighter Squadron, arriving from Kunsan Air Base, joined the 35th Fighter Squadron for mission planning, briefings, and flight operations designed to improve shared understanding of tactics, techniques, and procedures. Through integrated sorties and collaborative execution, both units strengthened their ability to operate seamlessly in high-end environments.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with our Korean partners,” said U.S. Air Force Captain Eric Murray, 35th FS F-16 pilot. “By briefing, flying, and debriefing together all week, we’re building experience across cultural and language barriers and learning how to operate as a more effective fighting force.”

During the training, U.S. and ROK pilots executed defensive counter air missions designed to detect, identify, and counter simulated hostile aircraft and cruise missile threats. The scenarios required integrated formations, coordinated communication, and synchronized engagement tactics between F-16 and KF-16 aircraft. Mission planning was conducted jointly, with both sides briefing and debriefing together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures. By combining their strengths and aligning their approaches to air defense, the two squadrons improved their ability to operate as a unified force in high-threat environments.

“Our goal with this training is to improve our combined tactical ability between ROK and U.S. forces,” said ROKAF Capt. Jaeho Kang, 111th FS KF-16 pilot. “By flying defensive counter air missions together, we strengthen how we operate as one team against potential threats.”

Buddy Squadron serves as a recurring opportunity for U.S. and ROK Airmen to build trust, improve communication, and reinforce the longstanding alliance between the two nations. By training together in defensive counter air operations, both squadrons enhance their ability to defend the Korean Peninsula at a moment’s notice.