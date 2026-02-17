Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 9, 2026. Buddy Squadron reinforces the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance by fostering cooperation, shared tactics, and operational cohesion in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9524772
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-SA893-1093
|Resolution:
|5569x3133
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
