Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, arrives during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 9, 2026. Buddy Squadron reinforces the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance by fostering cooperation, shared tactics, and operational cohesion in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)