Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 pilots assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, prepare to fly during Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 12, 2026. The recurring training event strengthens alliance partnerships and ensures both forces remain ready to defend the peninsula and execute the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9524776
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-SA893-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan
