A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 from the 111th Fighter Squadron, prepares for takeoff during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 11, 2026. Through integrated sorties and collaborative mission planning, the training event builds trust and enhances combined combat airpower capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9524781
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-SA893-1273
|Resolution:
|4331x2436
|Size:
|447.5 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan
No keywords found.