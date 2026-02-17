Buddy Squadron 26-2 enhances interoperability at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 from the 111th Fighter Squadron, prepares for takeoff during Buddy Squadron 26-2, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 11, 2026. Through integrated sorties and collaborative mission planning, the training event builds trust and enhances combined combat airpower capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)