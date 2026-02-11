Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 178th Wing pose for a group photo with the Assistant Adjutant General for Air Award of Excellence during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2026. Senior officers and noncommissioned officers from across the state gather annually to celebrate achievements, discuss leadership best practices and align efforts in support of future organizational objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)