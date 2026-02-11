Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, Ohio adjutant general, recognizes Serbian Armed Forces leaders during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. The Ohio National Guard is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its pairing with the Republic of Serbia through the State Partnership, an initiative that helps enhance regional stability, military interoperability and cybersecurity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9522582
|VIRIN:
|260206-Z-CC887-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|LEWIS CENTER, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.