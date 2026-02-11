Ohio National Guard conducts 2026 Joint Senior Leader Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, Ohio adjutant general, recognizes Serbian Armed Forces leaders during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026. The Ohio National Guard is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its pairing with the Republic of Serbia through the State Partnership, an initiative that helps enhance regional stability, military interoperability and cybersecurity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade, 179th Cyberspace Wing Public Affairs)